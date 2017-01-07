Health Implications Of Child Sexual Abuse/Child Pornography

Child sexual abuse refers to sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period. When a perpetrator engages with a child this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years.

Child sexual abuse does not need to include physical contact between a perpetrator and a child. some forms of child sexual abuse include:

Obscene phone calls, text messages or digital interaction

Fondling

Exhibitionism or exposing oneself to a minor

Masturbation in the presence of a minor or forcing the minor to masturbate

Intercourse

Sex of an any kind with a minor, including vaginal, oral or anal

Producing, owning or sharing pornographic images or movies with children

Sex trafficking

Any other conduct that is harmful to a child’s mental. Emotional or physical welfare

What do perpetrators of child sexual abuse look like?

The majority of perpetrators are someone the child or family knows. As many as 93% of victims under of the age of 18 know the abuser. A perpetrator does not have to be an adult to harm a child. They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker or the parent of another child. According to “1 in 6,” child sexual abuse is the result of abusive behaviour that takes advantage of a child’s vulnerability and is in no way related the sexual orientation of the abusive person”.

Abusers can manipulate victims to stay quiet about the sexual abuse using a number of different tactics. Often an abuser will use their position of power over the victim to coerce or intimidate the child. They might tell the child that the activity is normal or that they enjoyed it. An abuser may make threats if the child refuses to participate or plans to tell another adult. Child sexual abuse is not only a physical violation, it is a violation of trust or authority.

How can I protect my child from sexual abuse?

A big part of protecting your child is about creating a dialogue.

What are the warning signs?

Child sexual abuse isn’t always easy to spot. The perpetrator could be someone you’ve known a long time or trust, which may make it even harder to notice. Consider the following warning signs:

Physical signs:

Difficulty walking or sitting

Bloody, torn or stained underclothes

Bleeding, bruises or swelling in genital area

Pain, itching or burning in genital area

Frequent urinary or yeast infections

Behavioural signs:

Shrinks away or seems threatened by physical contact

Exhibits signs of depression or post-traumatic stress disorder

Expresses suicidal thoughts, especially in adolescents

Self harm

Develop phobias

Has trouble in school, such as absences or drops in grades

Changes in hygiene, such as refusing to bathe or bathing excessively

Returns to regressive behaviours such as thumb sucking

Runs away from home or school

Overly protective and concerned for siblings, or assumes a caretaker role

Nightmares or bed-wetting

Inappropriate sexual knowledge or behaviours

Sexually transmitted infections

HIV/AIDS is one of the most contracted diseases associated with child trafficking and abuse, due to the sexual acts that children are forced into. Victims might present with symptoms such as general weakness, nausea, weight loss, weak immunity manifested by repetitive infections that is hard to treat, joint aches and headaches.

is one of the most contracted diseases associated with child trafficking and abuse, due to the sexual acts that children are forced into. Victims might present with symptoms such as general weakness, nausea, weight loss, weak immunity manifested by repetitive infections that is hard to treat, joint aches and headaches. Pregnancy & Abortion are life threatening conditions for children as their bodies are still in the process of growth. Pregnancy can take a toll on a child’s health because the growing fetus is trying to survive off a child whose body is not fully functional for such conditions. Abortion procedures and delivery of babies are not done under proper medical care and surveillance to prevent the exposure of the criminal acts. Children die in the process, raising the mortality rate of victims.

PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPLICATIONS

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Is a condition that is experienced by many that have been abused. The abuser can torture the abused mentally, emotionally and physically. This can be traumatic especially to children who are very vulnerable and powerless. This leads to flashbacks of moments of torture and trauma. The victim finds him or herself reliving the experience where they are ready to attack and secure their safety. This is very dangerous to the victim and people around due to possible injuries that could happen.

Phobias & Panic Attacks

Are also very common. A sexually abused child can quickly find themselves panicking from just a slight pat on the back, a gentle hug being approached from behind without them knowing or even a familiar song or word that had been associated to the moment when torture and abuse happened. Phobias include fear of strangers or being alone.

By GOLDEN JEWELS, Accra Ghana.