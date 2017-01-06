MPS to be detached from MMDAs





Members of Parliament, who, hitherto served as ex-officio members of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), would be detached and disengaged under the new Local Government law.

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, Dean of Graduate Studies and Research at the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), explained that it had been recommended that Member (s) of Parliament representing constituencies within the district as non-voting members (Ex-officio members) at MMDA be dealineated from the MMDAs.

The development follows the realisation that legislators do not report for assembly meetings as required of them under the Local Government Act 642 of 1993, which has been amended and replaced.

Dr. Oduro Osae said the provision, which engaged MPs under the Local Government Act 462, would be amended and taken off, once the Constitutional Reforms Committee's (CRC) report is fully implemented through a white paper.

He said, during a training workshop for media practitioners in Kumasi, that the amendment forms part of measures to restructure the local government system.

He said the guiding principle of the new system would ensure the right of all persons to be afforded opportunities to participate in decision making at every level of government, as well as enable the central government to transfer relevant functions, powers, responsibilities and resources to local government units in a coordinated manner, and, in turn, local governments to transfer required resources to sub-structures.

Dr. Oduro Osae noted that the new local government law would enhance the capacity of local government authorities to plan, initiate, coordinate, manage and execute policies, in respect of all matters affecting the people in their areas, ensure local government accountability through effective citizen participation, and ensure effective control of persons in the service of local government by local authorities.

He hoped that the new system would help correct the wrongs evidenced in the ineffectiveness of accountable and legitimate political authority at the local level, the bureaucratic road block to the system, started at the regional level as the first tier of government, and ensure that the transfer of functions are accompanied by simultaneous transfer of means and competence, and allow decentralised departments to operate in accordance with the law.

Dr. Oduro Osae called for a review and expansion of the Local Government system to ensure effective governance, where a few people would represent the majority at the local assemblies.

The ILGS head said under the new Local Government law, the Legislative Instrument (L. I.) establishing the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has changed to L. I. 2059.

He called on the media to help rebrand the KMA, by soliciting citizens' participation in governance, and challenging the membership and leadership of the Assembly (KMA) to their functions.

He said for local governance to be effective, it should be devoid of partisanship. “Politics should be out of local governance,” he advised.

