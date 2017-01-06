10 armed robbers attack small scale mining site



From Alfred Adams, Takoradi..

32 year old Kobina Gary, a private security man guarding a small scale mining site at Pretea in the Western Region, has been admitted to hospital, after he was shot in the stomach by ten armed robbers, who invaded the facility to rob its Chinese owners.

Police have arrested one of the robbers, whose name was given as Isaac Vaness, immediately he was discharged from hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

The robbery incident occurred on January 1, 2017.

Speaking to journalists, Kobina Gary said he was on duty on January 1st around 11pm, when the robbers, numbering about ten, attacked him.

According to him, he was instructed by the robbers, who were all wielding guns, to lead them to the homes of the Chinese miners. When he hesitated, Kobina Gary said the robbers hit him with the butts of their guns.

Whilst on the way to show the robbers the location of the Chinese, the security men guarding the place, who had already got the hint of the presence of the robbers, opened fire and one of the bullets hit his stomach.

The Medical Officer of Prestea Government Hospital, Dr. Kwesi Acheampong, speaking to journalists, confirmed that Garry was hit by a bullet which created a hole around his liver.