Gas explosion kills 70-year-old man

From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Jacobu

Residents of Jacobu, in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region, were shocked, when a 70-year-old man was killed by a gas cylinder, which exploded when he was cooking.

Agya Amankwa, a brother to the Queenmother of Jacobu, was reportedly heating his soup to eat with a meal of fufu he prepared in the evening.

An eyewitness, Mr. Michael Nimo, told The Chronicle that on Wednesday evening, around 1900 hrs GMT, the deceased was sighted heating soup on his gas cooker which was connected to an apparently faulty cylinder.

According to the eyewitness, in the process, the cylinder stopped functioning, but unaware of the danger, the poor old man turned it on again, only for it to explode, throwing 70 year old from his verandah onto the ground with his chest on fire.

Owing to charred nature of the body, the poor man was buried the following day, our source indicated.

Witness Nimo further indicated that the room of the deceased equally caught fire, but was brought under control before any further damage could be done.

The Chronicle has gathered that personnel from the Police and Fire services from the Bekwai Municipality came to the scene to assess the development.