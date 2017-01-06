New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
General News | 6 January 2017 21:46 CET

Gas explosion kills 70-year-old man

By Ghanaian Chronicle

From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Jacobu
Residents of Jacobu, in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region, were shocked, when a 70-year-old man was killed by a gas cylinder, which exploded when he was cooking.

Agya Amankwa, a brother to the Queenmother of Jacobu, was reportedly heating his soup to eat with a meal of fufu he prepared in the evening.

An eyewitness, Mr. Michael Nimo, told The Chronicle that on Wednesday evening, around 1900 hrs GMT, the deceased was sighted heating soup on his gas cooker which was connected to an apparently faulty cylinder.

According to the eyewitness, in the process, the cylinder stopped functioning, but  unaware of the danger, the poor old man turned it on again, only for it to explode, throwing 70 year old from his verandah onto the ground with his chest on fire.

Owing to charred nature of the body, the poor man was buried the following day, our source indicated.

Witness Nimo further indicated that the room of the deceased equally caught fire, but was brought under control before any further damage could be done.

The Chronicle has gathered that personnel from the Police and Fire services from the Bekwai Municipality came to the scene to assess the development.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Whatever your destination, plan ahead and take the scenic route. So that at the end of the journey, not only would you have gotten there, you would also have TRULY ARRIVED.
By: `Shola ojuromi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img