General News | 6 January 2017 21:46 CET

MTN donates to new nursing mothers on Christmas Day

By Ghanaian Chronicle

 
From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi..
MTN, the number one telecommunications giant in Ghana, marked Christmas Day by presenting items to mothers who delivered that day in some selected hospitals in the country.

MTN presented about 160 hampers to Obstetrics and Gynaechology (O and G) units in hospitals in certain regions, including Ashanti, Northern, Western and Accra. Mrs. Charity Darko, Corporate Affairs Manager in the Northern Business Sector, explained that MTN considered hospitals with a high number of deliveries.

Mrs. Cynthia Bruce Smith, Nurse Manager at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) 'O and G' units, expressed profound appreciation to MTN for the gifts.

She pleaded with MTN, other corporate bodies and the government to help with the expansion of infrastructure at the unit, to avoid congestion from referral cases from other parts of the country, including the three northern regions, Brong Ahafo and Western.

 

Judge not and be not judge, for there is no sin greater than none.
