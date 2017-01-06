Chiefs are ready to work with Akufo-Addo -Afede



Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs, has lauded the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's resolve to work with chiefs in the country.

He said chiefs were agents of development, and were ready to work with the government to promote good governance and accelerate development in their communities.

Togbe Afede said this when delegations from Saviepe, Alavanyo, Sovie, Akrofu (SASADU) and Taviepe paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his election as President of the National House of Chiefs.SOURCE GNA.