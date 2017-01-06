New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
General News | 6 January 2017 21:46 CET

Chiefs are ready to work with Akufo-Addo -Afede

By Ghanaian Chronicle


Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs, has lauded the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's resolve to work with chiefs in the country.

He said chiefs were agents of development, and were ready to work with the government to promote good governance and accelerate development in their communities.

Togbe Afede said this when delegations from Saviepe, Alavanyo, Sovie, Akrofu (SASADU) and Taviepe paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his election as President of the National House of Chiefs.SOURCE GNA.



