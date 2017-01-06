Haruna Leads NDC in Parliament



By Maxwell Ofori, Parliament House..

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, has been confirmed by the incoming minority group as its leader, meaning that after the inauguration of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic, he would become the Minority Leader.

He would be deputised by the MP for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, who was the Chairman on the Finance Committee of Parliament.

This follows his nomination by the national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which was accepted by the incoming Minority group.

Before his nomination, members of the Volta Caucus were vigorously pushing for James Avedzi to be considered for the position, but the national executives had a different view as to who should become the next Minority Leader.

The Chronicle gathered that leadership of the party met with the current Majority Caucus yesterday, over the issue, and Haruna Iddrisu was proposed by the National Executives for the position.

The yet-to-be dissolved 6th Parliament of the 4th Republic had Alban Sumana Kinsford Bagbin and Alfred Agbesi as the Majority Leader and Deputy Majority Leader respectively.

It is unclear why the NDC side in the Lawmaking Chamber did not allow the current Majority Leader to continue his job.

However, sources close the leadership of the NDC and the outgoing Majority Caucus indicate that, Mr. Bagbin, the MP for Nadowli/Kaleo, is being tipped for the position of 2nd Deputy Speaker in the next Parliament.

The out-going Majority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, is now the Minority Chief Whip. Also, Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, is the 1st Deputy Minority Chief Whip, whilst Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, replaces Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo, MP for Savelugu, as the 2nd Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

Mr. Iddrisu was the National Youth Organiser for the NDC since 2002. He stood for Parliament in the 2004 parliamentary elections, when the Tamale South constituency was newly formed. He retained his seat in the 2008 parliamentary elections.

He has held various positions in government, including Minister for Communications under the Mills and Mahama governments, as well as Minister for Trade, between 2013 and 2014.

He was appointed Minister for Employment and Labour Relations by President Mahama in July 2014.