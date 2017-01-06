Beware of false prophets -Paul Fynn





By Bernice Bessey..

The Presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Church of Ghana and former Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Dr. Rev. Paul Fynn, has urged Ghanaians not to take serious, pastors who advertise themselves under the pretext of spreading the Gospel.

According to him, the product of Christian faith is the Gospel of Christ Jesus, yet the “men of God” display their pictures on giant billboards to give glory to themselves, instead of Jesus Christ, who is the author and finisher of the Christian faith.

In questioning the motive behind pastors' actions, he said: “As has been the practice in advertising, it is the product for sale that is advertised, and not the Managing Director who sells the products. So if our calling as pastors is to sell the good news and saving grace of Jesus Christ, who must we project on huge billboards?”

Bishop Fynn was speaking at a press conference he called to condemn some “spiritual malpractices” in Christendom, in Accra.

In a list of what he termed as “spiritual malpractices” in tChristendom, are pastors who are using their pulpits to propagate partisan politics, instead of preaching and teaching the Word of God.

According to him, preachers must be neutral when they stood at the pulpit, and that the church is a big refugee camp for people of different inclinations, bonded by common hunger for the “bread of life”.

With this reason, he said, it was christianly unacceptable for pastors to turn their pulpits into political platforms to campaign for or speak against any political party, as such acts hurt feelings and bring divisios in the church.

Though the once chairman of the Christian Council didn't discourage pastors from involving themselves in politics, he, however, entreated them not to use their pulpits to publicise politics, adding, “it a shame that some pastors have deviated from their noble calling, and have rather allowed themselves to be led into political temptation.”

Another critical issue he touched on was false prophets taking centre stage of Christendom and luring people to enrich themselves.

To him, the self-acclaimed prophets' activities are not backed by the Holy Bible, which is the reference point to the Christian faith.

He said the Bible itself had cautioned believers in Mathew 24:11: “All these are the beginning of sorrows. Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake”, and 2 Peter 2:1: “But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them—bringing swift destruction on themselves.”

When questioned why people continue to chase after these false prophets, he answered that self-styled prophets are having a field day, because many people don't seek the truthful unadulterated word of God.

He said people are losing their lives, families are falling apart, and others are losing their life savings because of false prophets, saying, “Unfortunately, the gullible followers of these followers of these so-called prophets include poor widows, graduates, academics, professionals and politicians who ought to know the truth.”

The Presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Church urged Ghanaians to have a change of attitude, in order to facilitate the development of the country.