Kofi Appiagyei Sweeps 10 Awards In 2016

2016 will be a year that will forever dwell in our long term memories with its events that it came with, for most people around the world, it was not an all rossy year to be so much excited about. Meanwhile, the story is very different with the Ghanaian entrepreneur and prolific author Kofi Appiagyei. The Chief executive officer of International Brands Ghana and Jebacoci company limited, Kofi Appiagyei has made a history by sweeping a whoopy 10 Awards in the year 2016.

It is true that most trail blazers usually get honoured to do more, but in the case of the business mogul it is one that we haven't seen before regarding the number of awards in 2016 alone. Below are the list of Awards, honours and citations (in no particular order) received by Kofi Appiagyei in 2016.

*African Achievers Merits Awards - Most Influential Personality

*Two Honorary Awards Central University College

*Youth Mentorship Award - Fontomfrom Awards

*Citation - University of Gangneung Yeongdong College, South Korea

*Fashion Entrepreneur of the year - Style Lounge Fashion Bid 2016

*2Honorary Awards - Pentecost University

*Citation - AGCM, Legon Campus

*Honorary Award - Nelson Mandela Great Achievement and youth Empowerment Award

Most of the Awards given to John Kofi Appiagyei is as a result of his selfless contributions and impact in the society, the main motive by organizers is to empower and motivate him to do more.

According to the CEO who is also an ardent Christian, God has played significant role in his life journey and he owes every bit of the honours to his creator. Kofi Appiagyei believes that the wonders in 2016 is just the genesis

Of mighty things that is to be tailored by God.

For the mean time his focus will be geared towards inspiring and empowering the youth in the quest of becoming the face of the new African renaissance. His 2 self improvement books which was launched this year 'The Art of Success & You Can Reach The Top' is changing lives in Africa and across the globe, demand is very high and is on the way of becoming one of the best selling books in Africa.

By Barimah Amoaning