Kidnapped School Girl Found

A 15-year old pupil of Feden Junior High school in Begoro in the Fanteakwa district of the Eastern region has been found after missing for four hours.

The young girl, was kidnapped by unknown persons on Tuesday, 3rd January 2017 around 4:00 pm.

According to report, the girl was kidnapped when her mother sent her on an errand and was found 4 hours after the incident.

The victim, Jackline Ohene Agyei in her own narration said she was returning home when someone held her eyes from the back so she thought it was a friend but immediately, the people put tin tomatoes can in her mouth and tied it with a rag. They then put her down and tied the legs and hands and took her away".

She said the unknown men beat her up and left her to her faith until someone came to the scene to rescue her.

According to the victim's mother, Adwoa Fodwoo, her child was not raped according to health checkup but was severely beaten for no reason.

"This is the second time such an incident has occurred to the family as the same thing happened to my 9 year old daughter last year" she stressed.

Meanwhile, she has refused to report the incident to the police because they failed to act on the first incident.