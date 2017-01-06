From Sources FM Radio UK, all is not Glittering within NPP

“All that glitters is not gold” is a well-known saying, meaning that not everything that looks precious or true turns out to be so. I am really saddened beyond human imagination concluding from the few things I heard DJ Sarkodie of Sources FM radio online UK say yesterday, Thursday, 5 January 2017. I had just returned from work, and was at the kitchen preparing the supper when my wife shouted for my attention to proceed to the bedroom to listen to what one would mistakenly or ignorantly take to be the usual ranting and raving of DJ Sarkodie on his radio.

I have cultivated the habit of always rushing home after work to prepare meals for my wife who by her health condition, is unable to carry out certain tedious house chores including preparing fufu, my usual evening staple food. For about three minutes that I listened to the radio and what DJ Sources was saying, it was more than enough to tell me about the NPP lapsing into their usual stubborn and pompous mannerisms unbefitting of admirable governance even ahead of being sworn-in to form the next government on Saturday, 7 January 2017.

I could make out of DJ Sarkodie’s annoyance, bitterness and pronouncements that almost all the NPP leadership in Ghana have completely shut out the “burgers” who tirelessly campaigned for, offered financial support to, and encouraged their relations back home or proceeded to Ghana to campaign and voted to elect Nana Akufo Addo and NPP to power alongside other Ghanaians. The leadership no longer wants to know them or have anything doing with them, I could deduce from his statements made with fury. They refuse to answer their phone calls to them. They have cut them completely out of their lives or their way because they have now got what they wanted.

How could they justify cutting out say Abaawa of Nana Akufo Ladies, DJ Sarkodie of Sources radio UK, Obaa Yaa, Peter Antwi Boasiako, Kwame Homerton, Kwame Peckham, Alex Boakye , just but to mention a few, totally from their political lives? Have they soon forgotten the good job they did to mobilise people to vote massively for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP?

What did the NPP leadership want, one may ask? They wanted to win the election and they have now won it so they think that is the end of the world. Let me emphasise to them that if that is their view, then they have mistaken; they have got it all wrong. As it was in the days when it was raining with the shea butter laughing at the salt that was melting, so shall a day come when the sun will shine to have the salt laugh at the shea butter that will start to melt away.

Yes, they cannot continue to answer every phone call to them as they have other more important and pressing needs to attend to. However, to completely ignore or shut out the very people who might have immensely helped them win the election so soon, or long before they are officially sworn in or inaugurated as the President and government of Ghana is quite unbelievable and politically incorrect.

Those appointed Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Government staffers are to ensure that they work to the expectation and satisfaction of the Ghanaian masses. They have to be respectful, honest, dedicated and dynamic and incorruptible as we shall not sit by for them to behave in the same irresponsible and corrupt manner as did the NDC President and government to ruin Ghana.

If they have been accorded the opportunity to serve in President Akufo Addo’s government, they are to do so to the best of their honest ability to be of service to their people and nation, but not to pursue their selfish quests to satisfy their insatiable desire for quick illegal wealth. We shall not sit on the fence for them to do that but to deal with them in whichever manner we deem appropriate and lawful.

There are many ordinary Ghanaians out there with just Secondary School or Middle School education who did marvellously great job to bring NPP and Nana Akufo Addo to power more than the so-called PhD and Higher University degree holders appointed into the government might have done yet, such people are unknown and may be less respected and recognised.

I am privileged to be privy to so much secret information which I SHALL NEVER reveal. Therefore, I want NPP LEADERSHIP and Ghanaians to recognise those such individuals should they ever get to know them but which they may never. Subsequently, anyone who campaigned and voted for Nana Akufo Addo must be respected by the NPP leadership. The appointees should come to serve the people of Ghana but not to be served. As Nana Akufo Addo wants to come to serve his country but not to lord himself over us, so do I expect same from his Government appointees.

Rockson Adofo will not hesitate a minute to take any erring and corrupt Government Minister, Deputy Minister or appointee to the cleaners provided I see myself to be doing the right thing within the law. Gone are the days when we sat down as cowards without brains to allow a few rogue politicians to toy with our lives.

The lives of some people were threatened all because of their endeavours and activities embarked on to seeing Nana Akufo Addo and NPP elected into government to come to redeem Ghanaians from their socio-economic slavery under the presidency and government of President “Ede bii keke Onaapo” John Dramani Mahama and his cabal of NDC aides and scumbags.

It is never true that Joe Anokye, a NASA computer analyst called in Ghana as a Computer scientist did hack the Electoral Commission’s computer to help NPP win the election. That idea being propagated in Ghana and as alluded to him is purely balderdash. The fact that he worked or works for NASA does not make him superior to other competent computer analysts working for similarly reputable corporate firms. I know of hundreds of computer analysts who have specialised in various departments within the “Information and Communication Technology” (ICT).

Joe Anokye could have been employed by NPP to help us assemble and programme computers to quickly and expertly collate the correct election results from the polling stations, constituency centres and regional centres but not to hack the EC’s computer as it is erroneously the belief and topic of discussion by many an ignorant Ghanaian. I reiterate, it is illegal, criminal and prosecutable to hack into anyone’s computers for whatever reason.

I wish Joe Anokye would come out to debunk the crime being alleged to him. God touched the hearts of many Ghanaians to vote for a change in government from NDC to NPP. He also might have helped neutralise or negate the NDC’s installed rigging machines to malfunction of which threw President Mahama, NDC government and party faithful and Kwesi Pratt Jnr into temporary cardiac arrest. They relied 100% on their probably set up rigging machines condoned and abetted by Mrs Charlotte Osei but as man proposes, God disposes. Their dubious expectations failed woefully.

The above web links will tell whether or not anyone hacked any EC’s computer.

I shall advise the NPP leadership and appointees to be firm, fair and friendly. They have to work for the interest of the people. They should not shun those who campaigned assiduously to bring them to power for after all, four years mandate to rule will soon come to an end.

My writings are always shrouded in secrecy and it only takes a discerning person to understand my real intentions some of the times.

Rockson Adofo

(Written on Friday 6 January 20107)