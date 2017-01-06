UK PM’s Trade Envoy To Ghana To Attend Akufo-Addo’s Inauguration

UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Ghana Adam Afriyie is expected to attend the inauguration of the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

A release by the British High Commission stated that his visit “will strengthen and promote the existing trade relations between the two countries, putting partnership at the centre of bilateral relations. As well as meeting key members of the incoming administration, including the newly elected President himself.”

“Mr Afriyie will also meet members of the newly founded UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), leading businesses in Ghana, and infrastructure experts to discuss how the UK can support Ghana to achieve some of its long-term development goals.”

Ghana is the UK's fourth largest export market in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2015, two-way bilateral trade in goods and services totalled just over £1billion. This, however, was a reduction by fully a third from the peak figure of £1.5billion in 2012.

During his five-day visit (January 5-9), Mr. Afriyie will chair discussions to underpin a deeper partnership centered on “UK expertise and Ghanaian capability”.

“The visit will help foster an even stronger relationship with the business community in Ghana. The UK is a global centre of excellence in many areas including: architecture; digital technologies and professional services such as cyber security; fintech and general consultancy services; academia; healthcare; renewable energy; oil and gas, and the mining supply chain,” the UK statement added.

The statement added that the UK aims to continue to be a crucial partner in advancing economic development in Ghana, supporting the growth of businesses and expanding trade.

“British businesses see Ghana as a valuable investment base in West Africa, and many flagship UK companies are already flourishing here. But there is much more that can be done to promote the right business environment.”

“We hope that will lead to more vital investment, job creation and an expanding tax base, which can better enable the government to deliver essential public services.”

