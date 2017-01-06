New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Press Release | 6 January 2017 16:45 CET

Presence of the French representative at theinauguration ceremony of Nana Akufo-Addo

By Embassy of France to Ghana

Mr Jean-Marie Le Guen, Minister of State for Development and Francophonie, will represent the French President François Hollande along with the Ambassador of France to Ghana, HE François Pujolas, at the inauguration ceremony of HE Nana Akufo-Addo on the 7th of January at the Independence Square, Accra.

The representative of the French Republic will congratulate the new President of Ghana and reiterate France’s admiration for the Ghanaian people, after the peaceful and democratic transition which gives an additional illustration of the role model Ghana represents for the African continent.

Mr Le Guen will also reaffirm France’s commitment to strengthen our bilateral partnership, and underline the importance of a better regional integration for stability and prosperity in West Africa. He will stress the key role that Francophonie can play in this regard.

The inauguration ceremony takes place few days before the Summit for Partnership, Peace and Emergence between African countries and France that will take place in Bamako (Mali) on 13th and 14th January, with the participation of the new President of Ghana. This event follows The Elysée Summit for Peace and Security in Africa that was held in Paris in December 2013.


Elysã©e Summit In Paris

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Press Release

Winning in any endeavor starts from the mind.
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img