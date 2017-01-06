Excerpt From Ryf Online Leadership Training Seminar

Hello and Good Evening to you all. On behalf of my leaders and executives, i will like to invite you all to the RYF Online Leadership Training Program.

The sole purpose of this online program is to inspire most of us to take leadership roles where ever we find ourselves.

Its important for us to note that we are all leaders. The Vision of RYF is to raise leaders. You being a member of RYF means you are a leader; to raise leaders not we raising you a leader... When you enter RYF you must see yourself as a leader...

Who is a leader then?

What is leadership?

Before we even look at the definition of those two, i will like you to understand that being an executive in a group does not make you a leader. You can be a boss without being a leader, and you can be a member and be a leader. The fact that you are an executive does not mean you are a leader. You can be a President and not be a leader. A leader must have followers....People who are willing to be under your leadership.

We are all in RYF, am the founder; yes.... but you can be a member of RYF and i wont be your leader. Your zonal leader can be the zonal leader and not be your leader. If you want him/her to be your leader, you must be willing to be under his/her leadership. A leader is a person who influences a group of people towards the achievement of a goal. So you see, RYF can do something and you wont be a part of it, because you failed to be subject to the leadership of the organisation. My simple definition of a leader is a commited member.....Every member who is committed has the ability to be a leader...

I have been under the leadership of Rev. Chris Oyakhilome for 6years.... Dr. Mensah Otabil for 2years... and i made sure that i was trully committed to serving them. Until you are committed to the leadership of Jesus, you cannot be an inspiring Christian leader.

Leadership is not Management or Directing. Leadership is the ability to inspire or influence others towards the leader's goal. Leaders have followers. Its not about always telling you what to do.... its an influence.... Just by telling you the vision you are willing to follow it. Its not a force... dat is why we always say no one is forced to join RYF, See yourself as a leader. Being a leader has not been reserved for only 1 person... you can be a leader if you are ready to pay the price of leader- Being Committed to the vision.

As a leader, you will have enemies.... not everyone will like u, Some of your own members will be against you, but be loyal to all of them😀. There are certain things you just cannot do, because people look up to you.... I was very surprised when one of my members in PJ told me he wanted to be like me... Like seriously??? I was thinking of being like another person.... but that is leadership....

You dont force others to learn from you, Leadership is service, if you cannot serve then you cannot lead .Put the intrest of your members first. Let them feel so special, Try and understand them.... no matter what, see the good in them.

