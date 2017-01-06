I was keen on completing WAEC headquarters - Mahama

President John Mahama has described government's completion of a new office complex for the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) as an indication of the nation's concern for the sub-region education body.

He said the rare privilege of hosting such a body comes with much responsibility adding the Ghana government has over the years meet its obligations to the Council and as well as other associated international organisations.

President Mahama whose four-year tenure of office ends on January 7 handed over the new facility to the Council Friday said the project is one that he was keen on completing before handing over power.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim