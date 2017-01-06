New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
I was keen on completing WAEC headquarters - Mahama

By MyJoyOnline

President John Mahama has described government's completion of a new office complex for the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) as an indication of the nation's concern for the sub-region education body.

He said the rare privilege of hosting such a body comes with much responsibility adding the Ghana government has over the years meet its obligations to the Council and as well as other associated international organisations.

President Mahama whose four-year tenure of office ends on January 7 handed over the new facility to the Council Friday said the project is one that he was keen on completing before handing over power.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim

