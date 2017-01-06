More ex-convicts are return to the Kumasi Central Prisons

Prisons authorities in Kumasi are reporting increasing rate of freed inmates returning to jail for various crimes.

Though figures are not readily available, officials at the Kumasi Central Prisons say the situation is worsening congestion in the prisons.

Health and Sanitation Officer, ASP Nhyira Abankwa, blames inadequate training and set-up support for inmates for the worrying trend.

Inmates are trained in various vocational and technical skills including carpentry, sewing and hairdressing, but there is lack of support for them.

This has arisen in the face of concerns that ex-convicts find it difficult to re-integrate into society.

Deputy Commander, Chief Superintendent Yayra Ashong-Mettle says the prison service is unable to fully fulfill its training mandate because of lack of resources.

She says the re-integration process will be easier if they (inmates and ex-convicts) have not only employable skills but start up supports.

She wants public and corporate support in the training of prisoners.

They made the appeal when wives of New Apostolic Church at Amakom extended support to the female inmates whiles the Ahmadiya Youth Association reached out to the male inmates of the prison.

First Allied Bank for instance donated items worth 20,000 Ghana Cedis to the prison as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

Human Resource Administrator, Augustine Amankye-Ansah, says the bank will continue to support the prison to alleviate its basic challenges.