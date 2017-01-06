NPP To Build New Party Office

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he is poised to lead a crusade for the construction of a national party headquarters.

This, he said, is expected to end the office accommodation problems the party has been grappling with over the years.

The move, Obiri Boahen stated, would also bring closure to the era when party executives and visitors hang around the party headquarters in Accra because of the unavailability of office space.

The NPP deputy chief scribe dropped the hint in Accra yesterday during a donation of 4,000 party T-shirts and 20 pieces of Divine car batteries by Divine Batteries Enterprise to the NPP.

Speaking in Twi, he said, “I have said that it will not be long, I will be discussing with the National Executives and the National Council for us to build a big national office like that of the NDC.”

Nana Obiri Boahen continued, “It's my vision as long as I am alive; as long as I continue to hold the position of Deputy General Secretary, we will do that.”

The party office, he said, would not be built in a clandestine manner like the way the NDC's attracted huge public suspicion.

While expressing the party's appreciation to the company for the donation, the Enso Nyame Ye Chambers Lawyer noted that it was very important for the NPP because “not all party meetings must be held outside.

“When we sometimes attend meetings, accommodation and issues of offices become an issue.”

For this reason, Lawyer Obiri Boahen stated that the yet-to-be-built NPP office would among other departments, have offices for “every Regional Chairman, National Executive Members and deputies, offices for MPs and workers and car parks as well as a conference hall with over 500 seating capacity.

Eric Sappor, accountant of the company, handing over the items, said the T-shirts were for the party supporters to wear and be proud of the party.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

