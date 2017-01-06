Alban Bagbin up for 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Outgoing Majority Leader, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, is likely to be made the 2nd Deputy Speaker in Ghana's next Parliament.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), which will be handing over power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, January 7, 2017, mentioned his name for the position.

Citi News' Richard Dela Sky, who made the disclosure from Parliament, however stated that, Mr. Bagbin, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region, will either be confirmed or rejected by MPs in the next Parliament.

“The position of 2nd Deputy Speaker in next Parliament will be going to Alban Bagbin…but that will be subject to the entity of Parliament because MPs in the next Parliament must vote to elect who becomes the next Deputy Speaker,” he added.

Haruna for Minority Leader

The NDC has already named Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu for the position of Minority Leader .

He will be deputized by the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi.

The new parliament will be constituted on 6th January, 2017, ahead of the official swearing-in of the country's new President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

About Albert Bagbin

Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin was born on 24 September 1957. He was the Minister for Health in the Ghana government until February 2013 when Hanny-Sherry Ayittey took over the position. He is also the Member of Parliament for Nadowli West.

Bagbin hails from the Upper West Region of Ghana and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and English at the University of Ghana in 1980. He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law at Makola in Accra after which he was called to the bar in 1982.

Bagbin is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and represents the Nadowli West Constituency from the Upper West Region. Bagbin announced his intentions to run for president in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries.

He became the Majority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament in 2009.

Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing by President Mills.

He later took over from Dr. Benjamin Kunbuor as the Majority Leader under President John Mahama’s tenure.

