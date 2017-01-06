Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year

Leicester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez shoots from the penalty spot to score his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Leicester City and Club Brugge on November 22, 2016. By Paul ELLIS (AFP/File)

Abuja (AFP) - Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez was Thursday voted African Footballer of the Year after he inspired Leicester City to the English Premier League title last season.

Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade last year, into second place, with Senegal star Sadio Mane, who features for Liverpool, taking third place.