'We could not listen to President's address'- workers

By Mercy Manukure/Racheal Dwamena Akenteng, GNA

Accra, Jan. 05, GNA - A section of workers at the Ministries in Accra said they could not listen to the President's last State of the Nation Address to Parliament, on Thursday, because of work and other activities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, Evans Ofori, a worker at the Environmental Protection Agency said: 'I was busy going about my duties so I couldn't listen.'

'The duration for the address was short and I missed it because I was running errands for my boss at that moment,'' Ms Edwina Osei said.

Mr James Ofori of the Ministry of Finance said he was not able to watch the full address because he had other duties to perform.

Some of the workers who were interviewed said they were not aware of the date and time of the address because they were not informed appropriately.

Nevertheless, a number of those who watched the President, said the speech was good because it touched on such key areas as Health, Education, Governance, Infrastructure, Economy and Power, which were relevant to national development.

'The President has done well in terms of improving infrastructural projects in the country, ''Imusah Addui, a worker at Ministry of Transport, said.

President Mahama, who assumed office on January 7, 2013, hands over to President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Saturday, January 7.

GNA