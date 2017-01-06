Indomie celebrates patrons at market centres

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA - Scores of shoppers and retailers have won various prizes in a special promotion to celebrate patrons of Ghana's leading noodles brand, Indomie.

Multiple prizes such as Customer of the Day, Shop of the Day and Display of the Day have been included in this promotion by Indomie, which is taking place in selected markets throughout Accra.

Several customers are chosen as Customers of the Day and presented with gifts at market exits.

Others are chosen and rewarded at shops where they buy the products and this has been christened as Shop of the Day while well branded shops are selected as the Display of the Day.

Additionally, over 12,000 consumers are given free cooked Indomie every day at the markets glistened with a lot of funfair and brass band music.

Speaking in an interview, the Marketing Manager of De United Foods Industries Ghana Ltd, brand owners of Indomie, Belo Cida Haruna, said so far, the promotion had been held in seven markets and would continue in other markets for a while longer.

'We set out to celebrate our customers and retailers during the Christmas festivities but the kind of excitement we witness from our winning customers and feedback suggest that we keep this running for a week or two,' he explained.

Mr. Haruna said the loyalty from customers had been phenomenal, adding that the company would always seize the slightest opportunity to show gratitude and bond with them.

He said the company would continue to support its retailers and distributors to better manage their enterprises for higher growth and profitability.

Known for its special taste and seamless quality, Indomie is also one of the largest noodle brands in the world.

GNA