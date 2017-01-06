Damba Festival celebrated in Bawku

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bawku (U/E) Jan. 5, GNA - Damba, one of the renowned festivals celebrated by the descendants of the famous Naa Gbawaa in northern Ghana, has been marked by the people of Mamprusi in Bawku.

The festival, which was also used to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammed, was characterized by drumming and dancing to signify unity, cooperation and coexistence amongst the indigenes.

Mr Mohammed Tahiru Nambe, a legal practitioner and an opinion leader in the Mamprusi community, said peace was one of the tools that could be used to enhance development and that there is the need for all to give peace a chance.

He urged the people to eschew divisions among themselves as that would retard development in the area.

Mr Nambe said there is the need for people to see themselves as one because it could create a platform that would strengthen the bond between them and promote unity.

Madam Gabiana Gbganwaa, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Bawku Central, called on the people of Bawku to maintain the peace of the area so that it can regain its previous renown as the trade hub of the north.

She urged all to treat each other with love, cooperation and tolerance and commended the people for the various roles they played to ensure that the elections was a success.

