World Light Temple Church helping to reform the youth

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Bolgatanga, Jan. 5, GNA - The World Light Temple Church in Bolgatanga has helped in rehabilitating a number of youth identified as alcoholics and those addicted to narcotic drugs in Upper East Region.

Reverend Simon Asigre, the General Overseer of the Church, said this to the Ghana News Agency during the 25th anniversary celebration of the church held on Tuesday.

Reverend Asigre expressed concern on the spate of abuse of alcoholism by the youth and urged other churches in the region to use their various platforms to effect change in behaviour.

He said the region is endowed with a number of human and natural resources which could be tapped for its development and one of the major challenges that could hinder the process was the increasing social vices linked to alcoholism and the proliferation of drinking joints in the region.

He said the World Light Temple Church has established a youth wing and this is besides the various meetings held to address the concern.

Reverend Asigre said some of the reformed youth later became members of the church who successfully continued with their education and are now lawyers, medical doctors and teachers.

'The youth are our future assets and as churches we must all team up to complement the efforts of government at addressing these problems', Reverend Asigre urged.

He said the World Light Temple Church has contributed to the socio-economic development of the nation and mentioned the empowerment of the women wing of the Church to form co-operative groups and venture into small enterprise businesses as some of the examples.

This, he explained, has helped to improve upon the wellbeing of many families apart from the spiritual needs provided by the church.

Reverend Asigre, who paid tribute to members of the Church particularly the pastors, for their various contributions to the Church, called on the youth to find Bible believing churches to fellowship.

As part of the five day celebration of the anniversary, the church embarked on a clean-up campaign at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital and donated blood to the hospital.

The Bongo District based World Light Temple Church now has fifteen branches throughout the country.

GNA