Let's protect our environment - Naba Azoka II

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bawku (U/E) Jan. 5, GNA - By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bawku (U/E) Jan. 5, GNA - Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, has called on all to protect the environment.

He said there is every need to protect the environment to ensure that generations unborn would come to meet a habitable environment.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Naba Azoka said protecting the environment means avoiding various activities including deforestation, bush burning, noise making, water and soil pollution.

He said global warming has come to stay as result of negative environmental practices such as bush burning, deforestation and air pollution among others and the rate at which the environment was being destroyed has become a major concern, hence the call.

Naba Azoka called on divisional and sub-chiefs to prevent bush fires and the destruction of vegetation covers.

He urged them to participate in the national sanitation exercise because it is an activity that promoted good health and fostered a clean environment.

Naba Azoka called on land owners to cooperate with the district assemblies to release land for the construction of cemeteries in various communities.

He commended the people of the traditional area for ensuring that peace in the area was maintained adding that this could effectively promote development in the Kusaug traditional area.

GNA .

He said there is every need to protect the environment to ensure that generations unborn would come to meet a habitable environment.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Naba Azoka said protecting the environment means avoiding various activities including deforestation, bush burning, noise making, water and soil pollution.

He said global warming has come to stay as result of negative environmental practices such as bush burning, deforestation and air pollution among others and the rate at which the environment was being destroyed has become a major concern, hence the call.

Naba Azoka called on divisional and sub-chiefs to prevent bush fires and the destruction of vegetation covers.

He urged them to participate in the national sanitation exercise because it is an activity that promoted good health and fostered a clean environment.

Naba Azoka called on land owners to cooperate with the district assemblies to release land for the construction of cemeteries in various communities.

He commended the people of the traditional area for ensuring that peace in the area was maintained adding that this could effectively promote development in the Kusaug traditional area.

GNA