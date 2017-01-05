Akufo-Addo will account for letter, spirit of his promises- Haruna Iddrisu

Soon to be Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has vowed to defend his party's legacy in Parliament and hold the Akufo-Addo administration accountable after January 7 2017.

"You can be sure we will hold them to letter and spirit of the promises made," Iddrisu told Joy News' Evans Mensah on Newsnite shortly after the leadership of Parliament was confirmed pending their swearing in..

In the next few hours, the face of Parliament will change, with Professor Mike Ocquaye, in the seat as Speaker to be assisted by Joe Osei Owusu and Alban Bagbin as First and Second Deputy Speakers respectively.

On the Majority side will see Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu enjoying his elevation from Minority Leader to Majority leader and will be assisted by Adwoa Sarfo as Deputy Majority Leader.

Haruna Iddrisu will also be assisted by James Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.

All these will happen at midnight Friday, hours before the baton of executive power is changed from the incumbent president John Mahama to Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday morning.

Despite an overwhelming majority in Parliament, the new leader should not expect a cozy ride in Parliament if what Haruna Iddrisu said is anything to go by.

"We will mirror his policy failures," and contribute to the development of parliamentary democracy in the country," Haruna Iddrisu promised.

"Even with their comfortable majority, we will endeavour to do our best and demonstrate to Ghanaians of our policy alternative.

"We will deepen the governance process," he said.

Asked what qualities he brings into his new office, Haruna Iddrisu said he has been the ranking member in Parliament, was in Parliament together with Akufo-Addo in 2005, was National Youth Organiser and was part of the National Executive Council that worked to bring the NDC into power.

"We will work as minority to defend the record of the minority in opposition," he said adding, "Ghanaians know better why they want us to be in opposition."

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah