SONA 2017: 'I have utmost respect for Akufo-Addo' - Mahama

Outgoing President John Mahama says he respects incoming President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his contribution towards deepening democracy in Ghana.

He said he has served along side the new President from the day they both entered Parliament in 1997 and admired his work ethics as well as his respect for due diligence.

Delivering his final State of the Nation Address Thursday, President Mahama said that although they both belong to different political parties, they share the same ambition which is to bring prosperity to Ghanaians.

"Given our history, especially that we have each had our turn on each side of a presidential election, It would seem only natural for us to be considered opponents...[but] we are all on the same team," he said.

"We worked together when I served as Ranking member on the Committee of Foreign Affairs at a time Nana Addo was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration," he said.

The outgoing Ghana's leader remarked that the only time he had crossed swords with his incoming successor was when some Ghanaian youth were murdered in Gambia.

"This is how long I have known the President-elect and worked with him. I have the utmost respect for him," he added.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected]