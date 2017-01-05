'We'll defend legacies of NDC gov't' - Iddrisu

Minority leader-designate, Haruna Iddrisu says he would work with his colleagues to defend the legacies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the country.

He said he is proud of NDC government's achievements and would resist every attempt by the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to change Ghana's development narrative.

Speaking to Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM's Top Story programme Thursday, minutes after his appointment was made public, Mr Iddrisu said works undertaken by the NDC government have to guarded.

The leadership of the seventh Parliament has been appointed less than 24 hours to the dissolution of the sixth Parliament on Friday.

The Standing Order of the House gives the party that commands majority of Members of Parliament (MPs) to suggest the Speaker and his first deputy. The second dominating party is given the opportunity to propose the Second Deputy Speaker.

Chairman of the NPP's Legal and Constitutional Committee, Professor Mike Ocquaye was unanimously appointed as the next Speaker of the House, pending approval by the incoming Parliament.

Ranking Member of Parliament's Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Joe Osei Owusu was also selected as the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The NDC has also selected outgoing Majority leader, Alban Bagbin as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament also awaiting the House's approval.

Mr Iddrisu who is the outgoing Environment Minister has been appointed as the Minority leader-designate for the seventh Parliament.

He explained his selection came about as a result of an exhaustive consultation in which the various structures of the NDC were consulted.

"With due humility I accept to lead the opposition bench in Parliament," he said, adding he would help to mirror policies and actions of incoming President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Although he acknowledged the NDC MPs are outnumbered by the NPP in the House, Mr Iddrisu said they would stand by the "strong values and philosophies of the NDC" to guide their actions.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues in Parliament to deepen the governance process in this country," he said, promising to hold the incoming administration to task.

He thanked the incoming Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Bagbin for his invaluable contributions and mentoring.