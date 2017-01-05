Infrastructure was not enough to win us power, we are sorry - NDC

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is smiling and basking in glory awaiting Saturday’s inauguration of its Presidential Candidate, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is talking rebuilding.

Outgoing Deputy Power Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor, has apologized on behalf of the party to its supporters and million other party faithful for letting them down.

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has asked that President John Mahama renders an unqualified apology to ex-President and founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings for the same reason.

Sam Okudzeto was expectant that the outgoing President in his last State of the Nation Address, which he delivered on Thursday, must express regret for the way in which he caused the NDC an embarrassment in the just ended December 7 elections.

The NDC, he said, had put their hopes in Mr Mahama who lost the election, crushing the aspirations of numerous people who were banking their hopes of serving as ministers and in various capacities.

However, in explaining what he thought was one of the reasons the party lost, Dr Donkor said, “we thought we had done enough in terms of infrastructure but there were other things the electorates expected from us that we probably missed.

“We apologise to them, we broke we would go back and work hard, listen to them more, and hopefully the Ghanaian electorate would give us another opportunity to serve them.”

