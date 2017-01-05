Absolute Honesty, Farsightedness and Strategically-Implemented Ideas and Policies Should be the Cornerstone of President Akufo Addo’s Government

Knowing Nana Akufo Addo as the man of integrity as he is, strict and incorruptible, and a rigorous adherent to the practice of the rule of law, he is surely bound to succeed as one of the most dynamic, dedicated and farsighted Presidents Ghana has ever had; and who surrounded himself wholeheartedly to the service of his people and nation.

As I have always said and believe in, when the head is sound, the entire body is healthy. However, when the head is rotten, the whole body is presumably rotten. When the head of a fish is rotten and emitting foul stench, the whole fish is no good for human consumption but only good to be cast away. Is this not the same as what the bible says about when the salt loses its saltiness it is good for nothing but to be thrown away and trampled upon?

President Nana Akufo Addo can alone effect the positive changes and prosperity Ghanaians expect to see in their lives. As incorruptible and a clean person as he is, he will ensure that Vice-President Dr Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia does not engage himself in any dodgy deals and characters. Dr Bawumia will similarly ensure that no Government Minister under him involves themselves in corrupt practices and in that descending order, everybody will ensure their subordinates do not engage in malpractices that will compromise the integral vision of the President to better the lives of Ghanaians through offering them honest leadership, by judiciously managing the money and the resources of the country for the collective benefit of all Ghanaians.

Regardless of whatever anyone says, I shall self-nominate myself to play the role of redirecting the steps of the President if I became aware of him veering from the path of dedicated leadership to the people. For if he fails, he has failed all those of us who went the extra mile through thick and thin and all the threats to our lives to support, campaigned and voted for him.

Therefore, none of his appointed Government and Deputy Ministers should dare do things that will make President Nana Akufo Addo fail in his promises to the people. None of the Ministers should dare engage in corrupt practices as I shall not wait a second to name and shame them and also, do whatever it takes through incessant highlighting of their obnoxious practices through placing out publications in the public domain to alert the public to ensure they are punished.

We are not going to have the malpractices, corruption, practice of selective justice and disrespectfulness for the Ghanaian masses as they were the flagship policies of the NDC government repeated under the government of our most enviably incorruptible President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

It will have to take the ordinary honest Ghanaians who voted for him to help him succeed by delivering on his noble promises to the people. I would not mind suggesting that all Ghanaians become informants, reporting on the malpractices of those appointed to higher positions to render services to the public and the nation to the appropriate authorities to be dealt with. That is the only way we can collectively help weed out the corruption that has become a canker or the bane of the economic prosperity or emancipation of Ghana.

I will strongly advise President Nana Akufo Addo to be guided by his principled belief in the possible prosperity of Ghana through good governance to continue to be honest, firm, fair and friendly in serving Ghana. He must not differentiate between who voted for him and who did not when cracking the whip of justice on the backs of lawbreakers. All must be treated almost the same unlike President Mahama and his NDC-led government that treated NDC culprits with soft gloves while treating all others with horsewhips.

President Nana Akufo Addo’s government must make absolute honesty, farsightedness and strategically-implemented ideas and policies the cardinal pivots on which his government revolves. He should not hesitate to sack, prosecute and imprison any corrupt government official because bad politicians have created or earned bad name even for the few good ones.

Politics and being in government should not be seen as an arena for making quick buck overnight, as it is the belief and hope of many a Ghanaian and an African politician.

What pride at all have you as a Ghanaian if you fail to introduce the good things that you learn abroad to your country to benefit your people? Most often, many Ghanaians back home because of corruption having eaten into their very human fabrics, do resist such initiatives and the good things being introduced to Ghana that have the potential to benefit the masses, but scupper the evil intents and selfish or insatiable desire by the corrupt few to enrich themselves illegally at the expense of the masses.

Once, one’s intentions are good and lawful, I shall encourage them to carry them out to help Nana Akufo Addo to succeed in governing Ghana to the benefit, admiration and expectation of all.

Many Ghanaians with Nana Akufo Addo himself suffered insults, threats to their lives, intimidations and all sorts of character assassinations. We should not let the problems they went through come to naught by way of not helping Nana to succeed.

One should not be in a higher position of responsibility or in government to be able to render credible service to their nation, people and humanity. Your good ideas can be passed on to those who are better placed to implement them. You only have to resort to all lawful means to ensure that such good ideas passed on are implemented if possible.

People may hate me for my frankness and boldness but that is the gift God Almighty has bequeathed to me. Do you then kill the messenger? NO!!!

Each discerning Ghanaian has a duty to themselves and to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to succeed. And he shall succeed by the grace and design of God Almighty that we worship and he has entrusted himself wholeheartedly.

I pray that the formal swearing-in of President-elect Nana Akufo Addo on Saturday, 7 January 2017, goes on smoothly according as planned by God Almighty. However, let no man hug him for the very reason I have mentioned in my three previous publications based on God’s prophetic revelations and instructions.

IN GOD WE TRUST. AMEN!

Rockson Adofo

(Written on Thursday, 5 January 2017)