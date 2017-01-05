“I Was Surprised With Nana’s 53.85% Victory” – Kojo Mpiani

A former Chief of Staff under the Kufour Administration, Kwadwo Mpiani, has made a staggering revelation that he is surprised president- elect Nana Addo won the December 7 ,2016 polls with 53.85%

The President- elect and Leader of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo won the elections with 5,716,026 votes representing 53.85% by beating his closest contender, John Dramani Mahama who polled 4,713,277 votes representing 44.40% based on 271 out of 275 constituencies declared.

“Surprisingly, I was shocked Nana Addo could poll such votes, I never dreamt about it” Kojo Mpiani, the former chief of staff under the President John Agyekum Kuffours administration told HOT FM’S Political Show Host BOAMAH DARKO ISAAC in a live interview Thursday afternoon monitored by

Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo won the elections with a difference of 1,002,749 votes representing 9.45%. He indicated he has called to congratulate the President –elect and urge him to appoint young and energetic people as ministers and do away with the aged because the youth need to tap experience from the old.

He advised the NDC conduct an investigation to ascertain why the NDC lost the elections and take a cue from that so they may not fail Ghanaians.