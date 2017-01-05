SDA ends youth camp at Obo-Kwahu

Accra, Jan. 4, GNA - The Accra North-East District Youth of the Accra City Conference of the Seventh - day Adventist (SDA) Church has trained the youth in the Obo-Kwahu Community in the Eastern Region in beads and soap making.

The beneficiaries were trained during an annual camp programme organised by the mission, to enhance their livelihood.

The camp was aimed at fortifying the spiritual upliftment of the citizenry in the communities they visit.

Pastor Theodore Gyamfi, the District Pastor in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said this year's programme was unique due to the inclusion of community impart activities.

He advised the youth to venture into entrepreneurship to earn a living.

As part of activities of the camp, the youth undertook a street evangelism to share the love of God through music and the distribution of bible tracts.

