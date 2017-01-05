New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Social News | 5 January 2017 17:10 CET

SDA ends youth camp at Obo-Kwahu

By GNA

Accra, Jan. 4, GNA - The Accra North-East District Youth of the Accra City Conference of the Seventh - day Adventist (SDA) Church has trained the youth in the Obo-Kwahu Community in the Eastern Region in beads and soap making.

The beneficiaries were trained during an annual camp programme organised by the mission, to enhance their livelihood.

The camp was aimed at fortifying the spiritual upliftment of the citizenry in the communities they visit.

Pastor Theodore Gyamfi, the District Pastor in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said this year's programme was unique due to the inclusion of community impart activities.

He advised the youth to venture into entrepreneurship to earn a living.

As part of activities of the camp, the youth undertook a street evangelism to share the love of God through music and the distribution of bible tracts.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

nobility of taught and adaptability of ideas and generosity of nature these are the fundamental reguesite for those who will gain the real reword of life
By: unknown
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img