President Mahama eulogises Nana Akufo Addo

Accra Jan. 5, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized the President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo saying they both entered Parliament in 1997 as parliamentarians. "I started my political carrier in holding first public office in parliament and i end it today here in Parliament".

According to him, he and Nana Akufo Addo served Parliament on five consecutive times for their respective constituencies namely Akyem Abuakwa and Bole Bamboi respectively.

President Mahama eulogized the Nana Akufo Addo in his last state of the nation address ahead of the dissolution of the sixth Parliament on Friday January 6 in Accra.

The President's final statement of the nation address was in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

President Mahama said they had an encounter during the murder of some Ghanaian youth in the Gambia and during their interactions they become so close that Nana started addressing him as "Johnny".

He asked Ghanaians to give the President elect the support they offered him, adding he was also happy that Nana Addo had promised to continue with his infrastructural developments.

