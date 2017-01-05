KNUST alumnae donate to orphanage

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Huhunya (E/R), Jan 05, GNA - The Eastern Regional branch of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumnae, has donated assorted items, costing over GHÈ¼4,000.00 in support of the 'Hour of Grace Children's Home', an orphanage at Huhunya, near the Boti Falls.

These included bags of rice, biscuits, soft drinks, toiletry, and large quantity of exercise books.

Medical professionals in the group used the occasion to assist deworm the children.

Mr. Bright Boateng, the Regional Chairman, said it was their contribution towards efforts at helping to take care of the orphans.

He pledged not only to make regular visits to the Home but to also register every child there for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enable them to have access to quality healthcare.

Mr. Lawrence Gbengor, the Founder, said they were grateful to the KNUST alumnae for of the gesture, adding that, it could not have come at a better time - the Yuletide.

The orphanage provides shelter and care for 45 children.

