New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Social News | 5 January 2017 17:10 CET

KNUST alumnae donate to orphanage

By GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA
Huhunya (E/R), Jan 05, GNA - The Eastern Regional branch of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumnae, has donated assorted items, costing over GHÈ¼4,000.00 in support of the 'Hour of Grace Children's Home', an orphanage at Huhunya, near the Boti Falls.

These included bags of rice, biscuits, soft drinks, toiletry, and large quantity of exercise books.

Medical professionals in the group used the occasion to assist deworm the children.

Mr. Bright Boateng, the Regional Chairman, said it was their contribution towards efforts at helping to take care of the orphans.

He pledged not only to make regular visits to the Home but to also register every child there for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enable them to have access to quality healthcare.

Mr. Lawrence Gbengor, the Founder, said they were grateful to the KNUST alumnae for of the gesture, adding that, it could not have come at a better time - the Yuletide.

The orphanage provides shelter and care for 45 children.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

Those women who live in intimidating lives in their marital homes, contrary to what they use to be are slaves to their partners
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img