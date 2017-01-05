MP elect of Zebilla pledges unity

Zebilla (UE) Jan. 5, GNA - Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, Member of Parliament -elect for the Zebilla in the Upper East Region, has pledged to work hard to bring unity and development to the Bawku West District.

Mr Adongo said development of the youth was his major priority and so he would initiate proactive policies that would invite development oriented partners who would help develop the youth in the area.

He noted that the youth was the driving force for national development and that he would initiate policies including skills acquisition, education, and agriculture among others in the constituency to help develop the youth.

Mr Adongo was speaking at a ceremony organised by the Youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Yikurugu, in the Zebilla Constituency to thank the people for giving him their mandate to represent them in parliament to articulate their views.

He said in line with the national policies of the NPP, he would lobby to create jobs that would empower the people in the constituency and the district as a whole.

Mr Adongo said he would bring quality healthcare delivery to the door steps of the people by improving on health facilities and encouraging personnel to accept posting to the area.

He observed that women played vital roles in the sustenance of families and promised to work closely with the Ministry responsible for women affairs to focus attention on women in the constituency by giving them the necessary support to empower them.

Mr Adongo said he would operate an open door administration, where every constituent would be allowed to contribute to bring the needed development.

GNA