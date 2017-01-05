Financial sector shakes stock market trading

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA - Players in the financial sector shakes trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on Wednesday as at the close of trading, activities were registered in ten equities with four price changes; with all the market movers from the financial sector.

The benchmark GSE-Composite Index rose by 0.3 per cent to close at 1,703.3 points. The GSE-Financial Stock Index also gained 0.4 per cent to close at 1,562.7 points, the Nordea Capital Investment stock market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, revealed.

According to the Nordea Capital Analysts the SIC Insurance led the advancers by appreciating 8.3 per cent to close at GH¢0.13 per share; whilst Societe Generale and CAL Bank gained 6.5 per cent and 2.6 per cent each to close at GH¢0.66 per share and GH¢0.78 per share respectively.

The GCB Bank inched up by 0.3 per cent to close at GH¢3.61 per share, whilst Liquidity and Turnover however declined by 97.1 per cent and 96.8 per cent respectively compared to the previous session

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

