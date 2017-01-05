NDC Created The “Monster” Wontumi!

“When death is closing in on any soul, it renders that individual blind and deaf so that he/ she can see not see nor hear the footsteps of death”

Such is the situation the NDC found itself in when from 2013 I began chronicling series of actions and activities of the NPP Chairman of Ashanti, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and its consequential effect on the fortunes of the NDC

Indeed, I am now convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that, the NDC led by President John Dramani Mahama created the Monster who vowed and waged a relentless campaign to unseat the NDC in the just ended 2016 elections.

I saw it coming and I cautioned my own party people to cease tormenting that gentleman prior to the invasion and destruction of mining concession in 2013, at a time that the NPP business guru had not attempted to meddle in national politics, yet the NDC out of vilification heeded not my advice some of which were contained in several articles.

In one such article I stated that Mr. Wontumi wouldn’t have joined national politics if the NDC has not attacked his business interest. It was obvious that Chairman’s quest to become a regional chairman was borne out of his determination to see to the collapse of the NDC government as a retaliatory measure for destruction of his businesses.

The result of his contribution to the NPP victory of 2016 could be seen way back in 2014 when he began a relentless campaign to oust the NDC in Ashanti through mammoth demonstration.

I took the opportunity to caution the NDC at the time and urged them to pay attention to the activities of this youngster in Ghana’s politics but again I was ignored by those who matter in the party.

In another article, titled Is Chairman Wontumi becoming a prophet? and published through this link http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Is-chairman-wontumi-becoming-a-prophet-311263 I cataloged series of actions of the Mahama administration which chairman Wontumi had allegedly commented on during a reported rally at Obuasi in the Ashanti region and asked the party leadership to pay attention to.

Sooner I heard that brother of the President, Ibrahim Mahama has dragged Chairman Wontumi to court for alleged defamatory comments. I felt that was politically intolerant on Ibrahim’s behalf and by extension the President.

Several appeals from various quarterses for Ibrahim Mahama to drop the suit against Chairman Wontumi fell on death ears.

A direct appeal from the Ashanti King did not even awaking the listening spirit within Ibrahim Mahama as he kept on pursuing the matter, which am reliably informed is still lingering on. An act of disrespect to the golden stool by all measurable standards!

As if these acts of persecutions were distracting for the youngest ever regional chairman in the history of the NPP, it rather served as a catalytic impetus for Chairman Wontumi who kept vowing to the Ghanaian electorates on the need to unseat the NDC/ John Mahama administration.

From these fall outs, one may not be far from right to believe that, the maltreatment meted out to Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) motivated him to campaign vigorously against the NDC.

Perhaps the lesson here is that, never again should a government decide to perpetuate such acts of political vendetta against any Ghanaian businessman irrespective of one’s political affiliation

