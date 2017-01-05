1st Female Chief of Staff and Youth Inclusion Excellent

AFAG is content with the quality of appointments made so far by President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. As an institution that cherishes good governance, we are impressed with the brilliant men and women of substance that would be manning the office of the president.

The appointment of the first female Chief of Staff is laudable and it deserves commendation of the highest esteem. Also, the inclusion of vibrant and result orientated youth who distinguished themselves in service to the nation should also be celebrated. These sharp young minds must be properly nurtured by the best senior citizens to ensure the continuity of the moral fibre of our Ghanaian society.

AFAG urge the President-Elect and the appointing authority to look within the pool of the NPP to ensure that young people of excellent standard and virtue who form a sizeable number of the human resource at the nation's disposal are identified nurtured.