New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Disaster | 5 January 2017 13:55 CET

Man, 60 Burnt To Death In Gas Explosion

By Daily Guide

One person lost his life when a cylinder he was using in his home exploded at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region caught fire and exploded.

Sixty-year old Abraham Akwasi Addae Amankwaa was burnt to death after attempts to turn off the regulator on his gas cylinder failed. The gas cylinder exploded after he had finished heating soup.

“After he had finished heating the food, he tried to turn the regulator on the cylinder off but that was no successful so he tried to put the fire off but wasn't successful and the fire spread catching up with him in the process…his nicker was the first to catch fire, he rushed to climb a burglar proof but the gas exploded…,” a brother of the deceased told Adom FM's Isaac Normeyo in an interview.

According to the brother, the people around who heard his groaning tried to help him but they were not successful in their attempts either.

“We tried to help rescue while he was burning but we couldn't do anything, even one of our brothers who tried sustained injuries and is currently on admission at the hospital…,” he added.

Jacobu Queenmother, Nana Konadu Yiadom who is a sister to the deceased express shock at the incident that killed his brother who divorced his wife some weeks to the 2016 Christmas.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue.
-Adomonline

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Disaster

If satan does something which seems good,becareful it is a bait.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img