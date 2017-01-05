SONA 2017: 'My tenure has seen most massive road investments' – Mahama

Outgoing President John Mahama says he has served Ghana with the best of intentions, prioritizing the interest of the citizens in his actions.

He said when he assumed office there was mass dissatisfaction of Ghanaians with the road network in the country and he dedicated much of his attention to fixing it.

"Many hours sitting in traffic caused frustration and discomfort for urban commuters. Poor feeder roads and pothole-riddled highways increased maintenance cost for drivers and in-turn led to increased fares and transport charges for goods," he noted.

He said he went to work. His government fixed the Achimota-Ofankor road, the Awoshie road, continued the Sofo line interchange in Kumasi, completed the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, started the Kasoa Interchange, continuation of the Eastern Corridor Road Project and completed the Airport-Burma Camp road.

He, however, said there are more to be done. He cited the Tema Motorway Roundabout, expansion of the Flower Pot road at Spintex and the earmarked Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange.

But delivering his final State of the Nations Address in Parliament, Thursday, he said Ghana can now boast of a good road network in West Africa because of the “most massive investments in the road sector.”

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected]