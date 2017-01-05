Amma Busia Salutes NPP

Hon Amma Busia, a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Council of Elders has saluted the rank and file of the party for working so hard to bring the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition back to power the second time in 40 years after the overthrow of the Busia administration in 1972.

In a statement she issued yesterday, the veteran politician said “worthy of commendation especially is the man who bore the flag of the party into the fiercest electoral battle in living memory. He fought so hard even as he committed the electoral battle into the hands of the Lord.”

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-Elect, contained the odds to reach the presidency at long last, she said, adding that “Nana Akufo-Addo has always demonstrated industriousness and faith in what he does. He is an inspiration to the youth and a good role model.”

While doffing her hat for the numerous campaign teams across the country for their invaluable contributions, she said “they worked with their hearts, hands and minds to take us where we are today.”

To the people of Ghana she said “they have showed more than ever before that they understand what democracy stands for and that it is not an alien concept about which they know little or nothing about.”

Those who think that they can take Ghanaians for granted will soon learn that their position is no longer tenable and that even when they dish out monies to them to buy their conscience they would not be able to achieve their objective. The average Ghanaian has grown past the time when they could be convinced with money to vote for what they did not believe in.

The recent election results show how Ghanaians are now politically sophisticated and would no longer allow themselves to be toyed with by politicians in total disregard for their social contract with the people who voted them into power.

She assured the people of Ghana that the Nana Addo, that she knows, will deliver good governance and fulfill the promises that he made to them. “Let us as a people show commitment to letting our country work again after the long lull during which state institutions started showing signs of stress and malfunction. “Nana Addo's presidency will be a turning point in the lives of Ghanaians” she said.

The former Member of Council of State and one-time First Deputy National Chairperson of the NPP appealed to the rank and file of the party to give their utmost to the service of Ghana and their party.

To those who would be given appointments, she said “let them maintain the party's zero tolerance for corruption in all their endeavours. We should always bear in mind that the best way we can help Nana Akufo-Addo as President is to avoid all forms of corruption and be diligent in our work.”

