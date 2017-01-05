Prosecutor Charges At Akua Donkor

THE INCOMING New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has been tasked to quickly probe circumstances that led to controversial politician, Akua Donkor, receiving two cars and a house from President Mahama.

A Ghanaian national, who works as a Crown Prosecutor in the United Kingdom (UK,) Major Rtd Kwaku Adarkwa Adjei, who made the appeal, said Akua Donkor has not rendered any meaningful service to the country to deserve the booty.

He therefore suggested a committee of inquiry be put in place by the incoming Nana Akufo-Addo's government to investigate what triggered President Mahama's donation to the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) leader.

According to him, if it is proven that President Mahama used his personal money to purchase the decent house and flashy cars to Akua Donkor, then the controversial politician should keep the gifts.

Major Rtd Adarkwa Adjei, however, stated that if it is revealed that the president used state resources to acquire the house and the cars for Akua Donkor, then the gifts must be confiscated by the state.

He argued that Akua Donkor has not carried out any important assignment or task which benefitted the country and its people therefore it is not right for the president to use state resources to reward her at the expense of other Ghanaians.

The UK Crown Prosecutor, who was speaking in a telephone interview with Nhyira FM in Kumasi, also called for asset declaration of National Democratic Congress (NDC) government officials, who are due for ex-gratia.

According to him, any NDC government official that would be found culpable of amassing wealth illegally during the party's stay in government should not be allowed to receive their share of the ex-gratia.

Major Rtd Adarkwa Adjei also questioned President Mahama's decision of cutting sod for new projects, especially a university in the Eastern Region, after he lost the December 7 elections.

He insisted that President Mahama should provide funding for such last-minute projects, indicating that he would be extremely sad and surprised if the president is intentionally cutting the sods to make governance difficult for the NPP administration.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi