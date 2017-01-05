Technician Wins KIA Sportage Prize

Mr. Pankaj Goyal, Business Head for Rice Imports at Olam Ghana (in suit) presents a dummy key to Moses Okpoti – winner of the Royal Aroma grand prize. Looking on are the fiancé of the winner with the actual car keys in her hands and Mrs. Christina Asare, Royal Aroma Brand Manager.

Moses Okpoti, a 34 year old technician at Ghana ElectroMetre, became the proud winner of a brand new KIA Sportage car as the grand prize in the Royal Aroma consumer loyalty promotion which was ran nationwide for the past three months.

Accompanied by his fiancé, Vida and friends, an elated Okpoti received keys to the GH¢100,000 suburban 4X4 vehicle at a brief ceremony at the Rana Motors Showroom at Spintex in Accra.

'If this is a dream, please, nobody should wake me up!' said Okpoti, still overwhelmed with disbelief at his good fortune. He said he had never bought a car in his life and did not even know how to drive one and marvelled at the fact that he had suddenly become the bona fide owner of the latest model of the KIA Sportage range, as he put it, 'just because I love rice and I bought a few bags for my family and friends!'

The Royal Aroma consumer loyalty promotion was launched in October 2016 to create excitement for consumers and show appreciation to the brand's loyal customers during the festive season; it gave every customer a chance of winning one or more of over 100,000 instant gift items like aprons, ladles and kitchen napkins enclosed in the bags.

Speaking to newsmen after collecting his car keys, an overjoyed Moses Paa Tee Okpoti insisted he was simply destined by God to win the Car, as he disclosed that on Tuesday December 20, he bought five of the 5 Kilo pack of the Royal Aroma rice brand from the Yoomart Supermarket on Graphic Road to give away as gifts.

“The next day, as I had planned to do, I gave four bags away – one to my parents, one to my landlord, one to my aunt and one to my in-law. On Thursday December 22, I picked up the last bag (which contained the coupon for the grand prize) to give to this very helpful neighbour of mine, but she was not home so I took it back to my kitchen,” disclosed Okpoti.

He said, on the afternoon of Friday, December 23, he once again picked up the last bag and decided to open it up and cook some 'rough jollof' for himself as he was very hungry. As he dipped into the bag to fetch a handful, he felt the coupon and pulled it out.

“But when I picked up my phone and called the number on the coupon, the voice on the other end told me that I had won myself the grand prize – a KIA 4X4 car! The phone dropped from my hands immediately. I will always thank God for this,” said Okpoti, as he narrated his first reaction upon learning that he had won a car, adding, “I have lived on rice ever since I left my parents' home years ago and I don't know any rice brand other than Royal Aroma; but I never dreamt that this rice would reward me like this just for loving it. This is God in action indeed!”

Brand Manager for Royal Aroma Rice, Christiana Anim Asare, said she was happy about the level of public participation in the promotion.