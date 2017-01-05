I Will Put The Media First At All Times - Eugene Arhin

The newly appointed Director of Communications for the incoming President Eugene Arhin has pledged to always put the media first in his line of duty. Speaking on Onua Fm Morining show Yen Sem Pa on Thursday morning a day after his appointment was announced; the 33 year old and father of one Eugene Arhin noted that in other to be successful as the Director of Communications at the Presidency, it will largely depend on his cordial relationship with the main stream media.

Until his appointment to his new portfolio, Eugene Arhin was press secretary to the President Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for some years now after he left Danquah Institute as Research Analyst. He graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Engineering thereafter worked as a Teaching Assistant in the Department of Materials Engineering for a year. On Wednesday, President Elect Nana Addo announced first batch of his backroom staff which saw Eugene Arhin named as the Director of Communications at the presidency.

Meanwhile in an interview with Bright Kwesi Asempa on Onua Fm, the man who will serve as the bridge between the media and the presidency said there is no doubt that for any information to reach the citizens from the presidency, it must be conveyed by the media, and it is against this back drop he will make sure he exhibit high level of professionalism in dealing with the media.

“I have no doubt that I will be the same Eugene you all know, I will not allow power to go into my head such that I will destroy that cordial relationship I once had with the media when we were in opposition. I am clear in my mind to exhibit professionalism in the discharge of my duty.”

The incoming Director of Communications revealed that the president elect is a man of principle and all those who work with him, tow same line and it will be difficult for his appointees now to derail from such principles and go contrary.

“I am sure my appointment as well as my other colleagues was as a result of our loyalty and commitment to the visions of the president elect. He knows our capability, I have personally worked close to him and I have demonstrated my loyalty and competence” Eugene asserted.

On why the NPP now appointing young people when in opposition criticized same, Eugene Arhin said “We will not be like the appointees in the past regime (NDC), we will not do anything to destroy reputation of our president. We have the experience that is required in the discharge of our duties, we are all cut out for it and we won’t lord over the people as some did”