6 Things Nigerians Who Have Phone Anxiety Can Totally Relate With

The question you may ask is how can someone be anxious because of their phone? Ordinarily, you are supposed to be attached or addicted to your phone as you receive calls and chat on instant messaging platforms.

Regardless, there are some people who are always anxious when their phone rings. If you are going through phone anxiety, Jumia Travel gathers 6 things you can totally relate with. You may think there is something wrong with the person experiencing phone apprehension but no, they are perfectly normal.

You send text messages instead of calling

There is absolutely nothing wrong with sending a text message. It is cheap. But when you send text messages instead of calling, you may probably be anxious. This is because you don’t want to speak to the person despite the fact that you missed their calls.

Your phone is always on silent

You are not busy or in a meeting but your phone is always on silent. In fact, you don’t care if you miss an important or lifesaving call. In addition to this, you are regularly switching your data on and off. So, why don't you get rid of the phone?

You wait a moment to call back

You know you have this very important call to make but you take forever to call back. Meanwhile, that same number has called you several times. Why can’t you just make the call and get it over with? Because whether you like it or not, you must call back.

Your friends always complain that you missed their calls

You can forgive women who miss calls because their phone is in their handbag or friends who miss calls and still call you back. However, it is different if you always miss your calls and your friends complain about it. You apologize but the same thing always repeats itself.

Your Missed calls is more than received calls

If you have phone anxiety, your list of missed calls will be more than received calls. This should not be a surprise because your phone is oftentimes on silent.

You always allow the call end

For people with phone anxiety, when they receive a call, they contemplate whether to pick it or not. No matter who is calling, they always feel uncomfortable picking the call. You prefer to allow the call end and decide if you want to call back or not. You have to call them several times if you really have something important to say to them.