I Doubt Akufo-Addo’s Competence – Kofi Adams

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he doubts if president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo would be able to implement policies to place the country’s economy on a sound footing.

Speaking on Adom TV on Thursday, Kofi Adams said the incoming government has no excuse to disappoint the masses after voting massively for them in December.

“Despite the fact that their campaign promises are doable, I doubt Akufo-Addo’s capacity to lead the charge in implementing those promises. I don’t think he would be able to fix this country.

“That’s why I never supported his candidature …and that’s why I never supported his candidature in the first place,” the NDC organizer submitted.

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has given broad indication that his administration is bent on executing all the campaign pledges, even though some analysts have cast serious doubt on the viability of some of the promises he made.

Akufo-Addo’s promises include:

1. Free Senior High School (SHS)

2. One dam one village

3. Pay teacher trainee allowance

4. Pay nursing trainee allowance

5. Free Maternal Care

6. Reduce electricity tariff

7. Reduce water bill

8. One district one factory

9. Pay all DKM customers

10. Reduce corporate tax to 20%

11. Create the Western North Region

12. Provide jobs to all graduates

13. Abolish some other taxes

14. Charge a flat rate of 3.5 percent from SME instead of 17.5 percent VAT

15. Pay $1m to all 275 constituencies

16. One-extension officer per 500 farmers.

17. Removing import duties on raw materials and machinery for production

18. Abolishing the Special Import Levy

19. Abolishing the 17.5% VAT on imported medicines not produced in the country

20. Abolishing the 17.5% VAT on Financial Services

21. Abolishing the 5% VAT on Real Estate sales

22. Abolishing the 17.5% VAT on domestic airline tickets