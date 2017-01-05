New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Photos: Mahama tours Flagstaff House with Akufo-Addo

By MyJoyOnline

On Thursday, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was taken round the Flagstaff House by the outgoing president John Mahama to begin what may well be a rigorous four year tenure.

The familiarization tour was to get the president-elect abreast with what is available at the palace and in what condition.

The Flagstaff House will soon become the official residence of the new Ghanaian leader. It is not clear yet if the name Flagstaff House will be maintained.

Flagstaff House was a colonial relic used by the British colonial government for administrative purposes.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Until the world recognizes the wisdom of God,knowledge will increase,so as hardship.
