Farewell: Mahama bids Parliament goodbye with final SONA

President John Mahama will today deliver his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) as he comes to the end of his four-year tenure.

The address is in fulfilment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution and is expected to highlight some of the nation’s achievements and challenges.

Some governance experts say the outgoing President's address my be reconciliatory.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and signed by its Deputy Director, Ms Kate Addo, after the address on Thursday, January 5, on the midnight of Friday, the House will be dissolved in order to usher in the sixth Parliament.

“Minutes after the life of the sixth parliament stands dissolved, the next one is activated by the inauguration ceremony that will take place on the midnight of the [7th of January]," she added.

She also added that, prior to the outgoing President’s address, the Chinese government will on Wednesday officially hand over some security equipment it donated to Parliament.

The President's last SONA was earlier scheduled for Thursday, December 22, 2016, but was postponed to January 5 , a move that was necessitated by plans by the legislators to clear outstanding businesses before they break for Christmas holidays.

