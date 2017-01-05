John Attafuah returns to NPA as CEO

Information gathered by Citi Business News indicates that a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Mr. John Attafuah will reassume the position after the swearing in of president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

On April 17, 2009, Mr. Attafuah was directed by the then Professor Mills government to proceed on his accumulated leave for Alex Mould who previously worked with the Standard Chartered Bank as Executive Director to take the position.

Mr. Attafuah worked at the NPA for four years, from 2005 to April 2009. He will take over from Moses Asaga.

In recent times, he has been vocal on issues that affect the petroleum industry.

He for instance warned the NPA to check the petroleum product pricing regime to avert the rise of a cartel since it will be detrimental to the industry.

In January 2015, Mr. Attafuah described as unjustifiable, the NPA's decision to maintain fuel prices in its price review.

At the time, the NPA reviewed fuel prices in 2014 by 10 percent, but maintained it in 2015.

Commenting on the development at the time, Mr. Attafuah described the decision as unfortunate, adding that the decision might destroy confidence of Ghanaians in the NPA.

–

By: citibusinessnews.com/Ghana