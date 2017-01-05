Ofosu-Kwakye questions Nana Addo’s appointment of young people

The outgoing Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Ofosu-Kwakye, has questioned the rationale for the appointment of young persons in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, considering that he and his young colleagues were heavily criticized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) then in opposition.

According to him, when President John Mahama and late President John Mills took the same decision, they were condemned by the NPP.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Ofosu Kwakye said although he is not against the appointment of young people in government, he found it hypocritical and unfair for the NPP to now turnaround and do same.

The Deputy Minister made the comment on the back of Nana Akufo-Addo's announcement of some of his administrative staff, which has about four young people namely Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, both Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency and Clara Napaga Sulemana Tia, a Presidential Staffer.

President John Mahama and late President Mills were accused for bringing on board some young people to take leadership roles in their government who were referred to as “babies with sharp teeth” following their utterances which critics found disrespectful and arrogant.

Kwakye Ofosu, while speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, said “it is unfortunate that when President Mills and President Mahama gave opportunities to young persons to contribute to national development persons in the opposition and some surrogates of theirs sought to bastardize them and did not allow them the opportunity to make that contribution.”

“Here we are the President-elect has appointed at least three people within their circles to serve in his government and the same people who derided others appointed by President Mills and President Mahama are now falling over themselves to uphold the image and integrity of these young men. Like I have said, I would on any day root for any young person who is able to land a position in government because I believe that the youth have a role to play; but let us be fair to all persons irrespective of their political creed,” he added.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu however in the interview wished the President-elect and his new appointees the best of luck.

President John Mahama is expected to hand over power to Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday January 7, 2017.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

