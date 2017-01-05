Akufo-Addo’s appointments impressive so far – Prof Adei

A former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has described as “impressive” the list of appointments made so far by the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the persons appointed to serve in the incoming government represent a fair blend of gender, age and competence.

Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday named some 12 individuals who will serve as his administrative staff, when he takes over as President on January 7, 2017.

Speaking on Eyewitness news, the leadership and management consultant said, he has confidence in some of the key appointments made by the President-elect.

“Ken Dapaah, if there is any Ghanaian who is qualified for the position he has been nominated for, he is one of those people… He is a very excellent appointment. Frema Osei-Opare is also an excellent appointment, I know her. She is down to earth and very competent.”

Prof Adei, who has heavily criticized the conduct of some young ministers in the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government said the inclusion of young people in Akufo-Addo's government can help him succeed if they are seasoned and also competent.

“I think that the combination of the experienced and youth is quite a good one, and also makes sure that Nanna Akufo Addo is not going to rule only with grey hair, but the young people must be seasoned. There must be young people who know how to 'wash their hands' and not go and insult people and pull the Presidency into disrepute.”

“I don't know his total cabinet, but at least I'm impressed by what he has put out already and we are waiting for the other appointments for the ministries.”

'List of Akufo-Addo's administrative staff'

Announcing the staff at his Nima residence in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo named Frema Osei-Opare as his Chief of Staff.

He also named renowned lawyer, Nana Bediatuo Asante as his Executive Secretary, while Eugene Arhin was named Director of Communications at the Presidency.

Others names are:

Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere – National Security Advisor

Lord Commey – Director of Operations at the presidency

Frema Osei-Opare – Chief of Staff

Francis Asenso Boakye – 1st Deputy Chief of Staff

Abu Jinapor- 2nd Deputy Chief of Staff

Ambassador Hassan Ahmed – Director of State Protocol

Saratu Atta – Special Assistant to the president

Joshua Kyeremeh – National Security Coordinator

Victor Newman – Director of Research

Clara Napaga Sulemana Tia – Presidential Staffer

Kan Dapaah – Minister Designate for National Security

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

